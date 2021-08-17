Hamza Ali Abbasi says music is only haram until certain conditions: Read Inside

Hamza Ali Abbasi feels music is only haram until certain conditions: Read Inside

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is talking about the do's and don'ts when it comes to surviving in showbiz.

Speaking on The Epic Show, the Alif star touched on his enlightened approach to life after embracing his religion.

About his career as an actor who features in music and films, Hamza iterated that the field is 'not haram' unless it surpasses the limits defined by God.

“If the question is whether I think work like music, film, and drama is haram, then I have reached the conclusion that it is not. As long as you stay within the limits defined by God, then it isn’t.”

“I have decided to live my life shaking people out of their ignorance, reminding them of the reality that is Judgement Day. Being answerable in front of God. That is what I experienced in Alif, of spreading that message through the medium of entertainment. What I noticed is that people start preferring craft over the message, like whose acting was better; it is time to start saying these things directly. There are already too many distractions," he said.

The actor also talked about the hypocrisy amongst many people around him.

“Maybe you sincerely agree with people who say that music is haram, men should have long beards and women should be shut in their homes. Maybe that makes sense to you. All I’m saying is, do whatever you sincerely believe in. Because, if you say you believe in something and your actions say otherwise, then that is hypocrisy. The difference of opinion is a part of God’s scheme. You have to exercise your choice.”

