Katy Perry drops jaws in putty-colored oversized sweatshirt dress

Katy Perry was recently spotted on a luxury yacht and also performing at a gala event while on a lavish Italian holiday with her fiancé and baby girl.



Katy Perry was again seen stateside on Monday, attempting to keep a very low profile while out for a pampering session at a skincare clinic in Beverly Hills, California.

The 36-year-old Grammy nominee donned a putty-colored oversized sweatshirt dress, which hung to just above her knees.

Katy also wore a khaki green baseball cap, which she pulled all the way down low over her face so that only her eyes were barely visible. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail.



Katy Perry's latest post attracted massive applause from fans and friends as they lavished love on their favourite star.

