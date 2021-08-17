 

Piers Morgan nominated for best presenter at NTAs

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Piers Morgan has been nominated for best presenter at National Television Awards despite dramatically quitting GMB. 

The 56-year old has been shortlisted for best presenter at the NTAs months after he quit Good Morning Britain over negative comments he made about Meghan Markle

He might have stormed off in a huff after a row with weatherman Alex Beresford and quit just hours later, but Piers Morgan has still been nominated for a National Television Award.

