Jennifer Lopez flaunts her fit figure in summer outfit as she arrives Klein's home with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez stunned with her style as she and her daughter Emme arrived for some pampering at Jennifer Klein's star-studded women-only Day of Indulgence party.

The Singer and actress showed off her enviable abs during her appearance in the party, dropping jaws with her astoundingly fit figure.



The 52-year-old Hustlers star was ready to relax and enjoy some pampering as she arrived at the home of film producer Jennifer Klein for her annual Day of Indulgence party.

Lopez brought her 13-year-old daughter Emme along to the retreat, and other stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, Christina Hendricks and Alexandra Daddario, were glimpsed at the luxurious home in Los Angeles' tony Brentwood neighborhood.

Jennifer was looking smashing as she walked up to Klein's house from the street with her sweet daughter Emme, rocking a playful summery ensemble featuring a skimpy pale lavender tube top that put the spotlight on her washboard abs, which she proudly displayed.