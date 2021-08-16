‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun receives love on her birthday

Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul’s sequel Kurulus: Osman actress Ozge Torer received love and sweet birthday wishes as she turns 23 on Monday.



Ozge Torer, who essays the role of Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman, celebrated her 23rd birthday today.

Didem Balçın Aydın, who portrays the role of Selcan Hatun, in Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman, shared a sweet video of her son wherein Ozge can be seen playing with him, to wish her a very happy birthday.

Didem wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Happy birthday. I love you so much dear @ozgeetoreroffical”.

Turkish stars Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman, Emel Dede, Ayşen Gürler, Emre Basalak and others also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Bala Hatun.

Fans also dropped lovely birthday messages for Ozge Torer.