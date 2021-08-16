 

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun receives love on her birthday

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Monday, Aug 16, 2021
Next Story >>>
‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun receives love on her birthday
‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun receives love on her birthday

Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul’s sequel Kurulus: Osman actress Ozge Torer received love and sweet birthday wishes as she turns 23 on Monday.

Ozge Torer, who essays the role of Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman, celebrated her 23rd birthday today.

Didem Balçın Aydın, who portrays the role of Selcan Hatun, in Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman, shared a sweet video of her son wherein Ozge can be seen playing with him, to wish her a very happy birthday.

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun receives love on her birthday

Didem wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Happy birthday. I love you so much dear @ozgeetoreroffical”.

Turkish stars Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman, Emel Dede, Ayşen Gürler, Emre Basalak and others also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Bala Hatun.

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun receives love on her birthday

Fans also dropped lovely birthday messages for Ozge Torer.

More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News