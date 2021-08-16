Prince William worried Andrew's scandal will devastate Queen Elizabeth

Prince William is worried Andrew's turmoil will affect the Queen adversely

Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit has worried royals, as they gather in Scotland to have talks over the latest controversy that has hit the royal family.



According to an insider, Prince William is worried Andrew's turmoil will affect the Queen adversely.

"First and foremost, Charles and William are united; there will never be a return to public life for Andrew," a source told the Mirror on Thursday.

The source noted that the direct heirs to the throne, "along with members [of the royal family], are undoubtedly increasingly concerned about the effect all of this turmoil could have on the Queen."

William was previously part of the discussions surrounding Andrew's step back from royal duties, hence it comes as no surprise that the Duke of Cambridge would be an important part of decisions impacting the monarchy.

"Senior members of the family were involved" in Andrew's decision to "step back" from public duties in 2019 when the scandal first emerged, one palace source told PEOPLE at the time.