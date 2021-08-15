Meghan Markle gets ‘taste of her own medicine’ as big brother ‘cashes in on’ royal connection

Meghan Markle’s half-brother is reportedly cashing in on her royal connections and is leaving her with a ‘taste of her own medicine’ according to experts.

This observation has been made by Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

During her most recent interview with the outlet, she commented on ‘Meghan Markle getting a taste of her own medicine’.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle’s half-brother has cashed in on her royal connection and has earned a spot on Celebrity Big Brother.

The royal expert commentated on this move and was quoted saying, “I think she's about to find out what it feels like to have someone cash in on your family, which is what the Queen has been dealing with for the last 18 months.”

“She and Harry have been cashing in on their Royal Family, by cashing in on all sorts of Netflix deals and giving interviews to people and saying dreadful things. It's a taste of her own medicine I reckon.”