Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan's munchkin Amal cuts cake for Pakistan on Independence Day

Actor Muneeb Butt celebrated Independence Day with one-year-old daughter Amal in the most precious way.

The star turned to his Instagram on August 14 and shared adorable photos with his munchkin, as the father daughter-duo together cut a cake to celebrate 74 years of Pakistan.

"Independence day celebrations," he captioned alongside his thread of photos.

Little Amal donned white kurta shalwar for the day and paired her look with two piggy tails. Muneeb on the other hand embraced daughter in an all-white outfit.





In another post, Muneeb also shared a loved-up photo with wife Aiman Khan amid the celebrations. For their night out, Muneeb pulled up a white shirt with khaki pants while Aiman slipped into a teal upper paired with grey pants.







