Dua Lipa addresses ‘honorable’ opportunity to release new song with Elton John

Award-winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently weighed in on the ‘absolute honor’ it’s been to release a brand new song with Elton John.

The singer got candid over it all in an official press release that has been obtained by People magazine.

In it, the singer started off by gushing over the actual opportunity and even went on to add, “Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour – a perfect combination”

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can't wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”







