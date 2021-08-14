Chrissy Teigen dedicates ‘Cravings’ book in tribute to baby Jack

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen pens a sweet tribute in memory of baby Jack inside her third Cravings book.



The book, Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love was released this Friday, and fans were graced with several sneak peeks of Chrissy’s delicious recipes.

In one of the flip through’s on Instagram Stories the author shared a glimpse of her favorite cookie recipe and its photo accompaniment showcased a bold ‘For Jack’ tribute right in the center.

Check it out below:

For those unversed with Chrissy’s loss, the cookbook author lost her unborn son Jack to a miscarriage almost 45 weeks ago on the 1st of October in 2020.