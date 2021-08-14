'Kurulus: Osman' producer wishes Pakistanis on Independence Day

"Kurulus: Osman" producer Mehmet Bozdağ on Saturday congratulated Pakistanis on the Independence Day of their country.



Taking to Instagram, the Turkish producer, director and writer shared the pictures of Pakistani and Turkish flags with a message dedicated to the people of Pakistan.

"Kurulus: Osman" is the sequel to "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Both the TV series are highly popular in Pakistan where PTV is airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" with Urdu dubbing.





