 

'Kurulus: Osman' producer wishes Pakistanis on Independence Day

Web Desk
Saturday, Aug 14, 2021
"Kurulus: Osman" producer Mehmet Bozdağ on Saturday congratulated  Pakistanis on the Independence Day of their country.

Taking to Instagram, the  Turkish producer, director and writer shared the pictures of Pakistani and  Turkish flags with a message dedicated to the people of Pakistan.

"Kurulus: Osman" is the sequel to  "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman  Empire.

Both the TV series are highly popular in Pakistan where  PTV is airing  "Dirilis: Ertugrul" with Urdu dubbing.


