Prince Harry’s respect for Queen Elizabeth keeping ‘hugely damaging’ details in the dark

This observation has been made by royal expert Mikhaila Friel and during her interview with Express she claimed, “We do have to remember that Harry has a lot of respect for the Queen, so it's very unlikely that he would put something in there that would have a hugely damaging effect to the Queen or to the monarchy.”

“We have to remember so many other royals have been involved in tell-alls or biographies in some form or another, Princess Diana was involved in her own one, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles - so it's nothing we haven't really seen before, to be honest.”