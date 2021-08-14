Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix ambitions broken down: ‘It’s all tatters’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix project has officially come under fire for being ‘just a press release’.



This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Daniela Elser.

In her new piece for news.au.com, she wrote a scathing takedown of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal and admitted in June, “While on one hand TV and feature-length projects take years to get to the screen, on the other, what has Netflix really gotten so far for their estimated $133million investment in the Duke and Duchess?”

“Sure, their signing was a huge publicity coup but so far all the streaming giant has gotten for their nine-figure financial commitment is essentially the world’s most expensive press release.”

“Harry and Meghan have a lot to prove, and fast, because they are fighting against the clock here."

As a result, more time might mean more investment, “When the Sussex’s do start unveiling their slate of TV and podcasting projects they will get one shot; that is, one chance to impress audiences and make their mark either in terms of steaming figures or critical plaudits.”

“When the novelty and the lustre of working with members of the Royal Family wears off if they don’t have streaming counts or a clutch of awards to show for themselves, then will their contracts be renewed?”