Zoë Kravitz touches on her many tattoos: 'I don’t even know how many I have'

Zoë Kravitz loves her tattoos.

The 32-year-old actress, who enjoys tattoos on her skin, says she has lost count of how many does she actually has.

“I don’t even know how many I have,” Kravitz told InStyle in a recent interview. “I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them.”

As an ink lover, the High Fidelity star says her affection has only grown over the past years.

“There are some I like more than others,” she admitted. “I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.”