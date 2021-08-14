Khloe Kardashian weighs in on the insecurities behind using social media

The 'Good American' founder said she experiences 'anxiety' about social media, adding it can get 'cruel'

Khloe Kardashian came forth touching upon the insecurities being on social media causes her.



Recently, the reality TV star uploaded pictures of herself sporting her natural, curly hair. She captioned the photos, "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it. Please don't ruin the feeling."

A follower applauded Khloe's courage in the comments' section. "I know khlo probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there's been so much positive feedback and i hope she's taking it all in!" he said, "let the good outweigh the bad, always."

The Good American founder responded to the fan directly and revealed that she experiences "anxiety" about social media, saying it can get "cruel."

"I've been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it's always so over analyzed," she said. "Sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me."

She explained that it's okay if social media users weigh in with their thoughts, but she feels that "some people do it in a cruel way."

"Sometimes social media makes me feel super anxious and i over think everything [sic]," she tweeted.