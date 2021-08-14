Rihanna’s brand sued for millions by a fellow musician

Rihanna’s fashion brand has been sued by a musician who claimed the company played a version of their song at a fashion show which led to them receiving threats.



The artist, in documents seen by TMZ, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, claims RiRi contacted them about using their tune in a Savage X Fenty show last autumn.

They say the wrong version of the song was used at the event, with the track including a sacred religious proverbs.

Rihanna apologised publicly after the incident but the artist claims she went into hiding.

The Umbrella singer penned at the time: "I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show."

She added: "I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!

"I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!"

Rihanna concluded: "Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding."