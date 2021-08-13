Nimra Khan’s marriage was extremely toxic, reveals Nausheen Shah

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah has opened up about Nimra Khan and her ex husband Raja Azam’s divorce, saying “I am glad she took a stand for herself.”



Taking to Instagram, the Mera Saaein 2 actor shared a lengthy statement and clapped back at Raja Azam for his derogatory remarks against Nimra.

She said “I am sorry but no more silence after watching @nimrakhan_official ex husband’s video. I was invited at Nimra’s place I met him and his mother. He has a drinking problem, impulsive, disrespectful and abusive.”

Nausheen went on to say “I know what she went through because of this pathetic man even then she tried her level best to make her marriage work.”

“I am glad she took a stand for herself, her marriage was extremely toxic!”, she concluded.

On Thursday, in a video Nimra Khan's ex husband revealed “We are divorced. I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache."

The couple got married in April 2020.