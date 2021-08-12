Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'Paperscuts'

Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday released the video for his new song “Papercuts”.

The track is a part of his upcoming album, "Born With Horns", MGK's sixth studio album which is the follow-up to 2020’s "Tickets to My Downfall".

"Tickets to My Downfall" was produced by Travis Barker, who also appears in "Papercuts" video.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the video features black-and-white footage showcasing MGK riding a motorcycle with horns down Sunset Boulevard.

MGK is surrounded by masked characters who rage as the video progresses.

“Bleach my hair, mess it up/Take my life, dress it up,” he sings. “Signed a deal, I got paper cuts/They wanted them, but they got us.”



