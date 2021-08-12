 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'Paperscuts'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday released the video for his new song “Papercuts”.

The track is a part of his upcoming album, "Born With Horns",  MGK's sixth studio album which is the follow-up to 2020’s "Tickets to My Downfall".

"Tickets to My Downfall"  was  produced by Travis Barker, who also appears in "Papercuts" video.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the video features black-and-white footage showcasing MGK riding a motorcycle with horns down Sunset Boulevard.

MGK is surrounded by masked characters who rage as the video progresses.

“Bleach my hair, mess it up/Take my life, dress it up,” he sings. “Signed a deal, I got paper cuts/They wanted them, but they got us.”


