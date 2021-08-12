 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on 'International Youth Day'

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on International Youth Day

Prince William and  Kate Middleton on Thursday   "celebrated   young peoples’ drive and passion to help solve the world’s biggest environmental challenges."

"Young people inspire us every day through their ingenuity to bring about change and their ability to generate collective action," the couple said in their Instagram post on International Youth Day.

The royal couple's popularity has grown online since Prince Harry and  his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

