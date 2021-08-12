Sarah Jessica Parker to skip Met Gala this year?

Sarah Jessica Parker has always made the Met Gala a lot more special with her gorgeous looks but it seems that this year's event will be missing out on her glowing presence as she may not show up.

According to her BFF Andy Cohen, the Sex and the City star might be MIA in this year’s American fashion-themed event.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 53-year-old said that he is taking "a year off" as his date has a jam-packed schedule with filming.

"My date is filming this year. She’s filming ‘And Just Like That…,'" he added.

The actress has attended the mega-event no fewer than five times in the past.