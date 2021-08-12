MTV's VMA awards: Justin Bieber receives seven nods

Justin Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," as nominations for MTV Video Music Awards announced.

Organizers said Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations this year.

He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for "WAP," the racy video with rapper Cardi B.

This year's ceremony will take place Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in New York. Winners are chosen by fans who vote online.



Other contenders for the year's best artist are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Video of the year nominees include Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Rodrigo earned five nominations each.



