Imagine Dragons announces benefit live stream to save community concert venue

Imagine Dragons announce upcoming benefit concert to save concert venue.

The bands frontman Dan Reynolds recently sat down for a chat with People magazine and got candid about the upcoming plan.

He was quoted saying, “The amount that I owe feels infinite — I'm doing what I love every day and I attest that to Corey.”

“It's almost like a parent raising children and then they go out in the world. When the parent is older and can't take care of themselves, that's when the kids take care of the parents.”

“Not that Corey's old! But he's fostered all these bands that have gone on to be successful and they're successful largely because of him.”