Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘out of touch patronizing’ birthday project’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been put on blast for ‘spouting a patronizing and out of touch’ birthday project straight from their “ivory coloured tower.”

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.



During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “The video made no effort to disguise the luxurious surroundings that Meghan was in.”

“Everything was colour coordinated within an inch of its life, from the white table to the beige rug to even her clothes matching the same colour palette. Which is fine, I suppose, but it's not necessarily on message with helping those in need.”

He also went on to say, She was surrounded by not just expensive things but literally marks of super-luxury wealth, from the throw over one of the chairs to the two necklaces she was wearing one for each of her children’s star signs, to the giant crystal on her desk, to the desk itself.”

“None of these things looked modest, or down to Earth - they look like the trappings of celebrity couple living the high life in an expensive mansion in an expensive part of the world.”

Also “It seems a little strange to be sitting in that sort of ivory coloured tower, let's say, preaching to everybody else that they should be giving up 40 minutes of their time to help those in need. I don't think that it was the best messaging for what was a worthy cause.”