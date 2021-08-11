Pak vs WI: Pakistani cricketers focused on climbing up ICC's Test rankings

Pakistani cricket players are intending to go up in the International Cricket Council's Test rankings with their performances in the upcoming Test matches against West Indies, set to start tomorrow.



In the latest ICC Test ranking list, Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam and batsman Azhar Ali stand at the 10th and 17th positions, respectively, while Muhammad Rizwan is nowhere in the top-20 list, with the 21st position.

The ICC's top-40 Test players rankings don't have any batsman from Pakistan's opponent in tomorrow's match.

However, in bowling, the Pakistani the cricketers have left behind by West Indies’ Jason Holder and Kemar Roach, who stand 11th and 13th positions, respectively. Pakistan's Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas share 15th position in this list.

The list includes Shaheen Shah Afridi on the 22nd position and Yasir Shah on 29th, but both intend to move up the ladder with their performance in the next match.

Year 2021 for Pakistan players:

With 407 runs, Azhar Ali is the most successful Pakistan batsman of the year 2021. Opener Abid Ali with 359 runs, Fawad Alam with 333, Mohammad Rizwan 303 and Faheem Ashraf with 247 runs are the other batsmen to dominate the two Test matches, each against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, Hasan Ali is Pakistan’s most successful bowler for this year. He has taken 26 wickets since 1 January 2021. Whereas fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 19 and Nauman Ali has taken 16 wickets.