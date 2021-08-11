Addison Rae shares how Kourtney Kardashian's cameo in Netflix film came about

Addison Rae shed light about how she got lucky in featuring Kourtney Kardashian in her movie debut He's All That.

Speaking to Access, the TikTok star-turned-actress thought that it was "incredible" that the Poosh founder landed a cameo in the Netflix film.

"I thought it'd be so incredible."

"She's an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person," said Rae.

"We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I'm very thankful for her."

When asked how their friendship began, the 20-year-old shared that they "are really similar" in temperament and interests.

"I think both of us are very honest people and we like a lot of the same things," explained Rae. "It started off with both of us just loving to workout. We were doing that together a lot."

"She's just a very real person and honest," Rae added. "She's been so helpful to me in every way. She's such a good person to lean on."