Jennifer Aniston lavishes love on her ex Justin Theroux 's 50th birthday

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston showered love on her ex Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday.

The 'Friends' alum shared Justin Theroux's shirtless photo to wish him a happy 50th birthday via Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Aniston, in two back-to-back posts, showed the actor love. In the first one Justin sits on a forest green chair, dressed in a suit and tie with a raised eyebrow and his dog at his side.

The actress captioned the photo: 'Happy birthday JT!' with a celebrating emoji.



The 52-year-old star later shared a shirtless image of her former flame rocking a Nike visor and a gold nameplate ring.

Theroux and Aniston were married from 2015 until they announced their split in February 2018 with a statement saying they had made the decision at the end of the previous year.

Jennifer Aniston's gushing tribute to her ex-husband Justin Theroux sent tongues wagging as fans and followers started speculations about their future.