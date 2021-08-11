Oscar winner Michael Caine to receive the highest honour at Czech film festival

English actor Michael Caine will receive the top prize at the postponed Czech film festival in the city of Karlovy Vary starting later this month, organisers said on Tuesday.

The prolific 88-year-old Oscar winner known for his roles in Alfie (1966), Sleuth (1972) and The Cider House Rules (1998) will get the Crystal Globe award for his "outstanding contribution to world cinema".

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, best known for the Pirates of the Caribbean series, will be among the stars attending the festival.

Czech film director Jan Sverak, who won an Oscar for the best international feature film with Kolya in 1996, will get the festival president's award.

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival will take place on August 20-28 after being postponed from July because of the Covid-19 pandemic.