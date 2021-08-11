Beyoncé reveals priceless life secret about self-care

American pop icon Beyoncé revealed the hard-earned secret of life about self-care after grappling with a lot of issues including insomnia and diet-consciousness for over half her life.



"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I’ve been focusing on," Beyoncé explained while talking to Harper's Bazaar in an interview for its September "Icons" issue.

"I think, like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority. I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life."

But, Queen Bey said she was relieved when she changed her focus to mental health and that is where she started learning how to "break the cycle of poor health and neglect."



Spilling her gems of wisdom, the pop star said she has seen a lot of high-profile people lose themselves to the relentless race of the industry. She said it is absolutely easy to give yourself up in the rat race.

"It takes your spirit and light, then spits you out. It's not for everyone," Beyoncé said.

"Before I started, I decided that I'd only pursue this career if my self-worth was dependent on more than celebrity success. I've surrounded myself with honest people who I admire, who have their own lives and dreams and are not dependent on me. People I can grow and learn from and vice versa."



Beyonce hoped her upcoming years will be brimming with freedom in both her personal and professional spheres. "I want to explore aspects of myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband [JAY-Z] and my children," she stressed.

"I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."

