Kim Kardashian discusses her parenting strenghts and weaknesses

American reality television star Kim Kardashian West showered praise on her kids and said watching them makes her recall the time when she was growing up with her siblings.



Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West share four kids — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Doting on her kids, the 40-year-old TV star said it is "so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people." She said she is good at keeping them engaged in outdoor activities.





"I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them," she told Parents magazine for its September 2021 issue. "They're always playing sports or working on projects."

Shedding light on the ins and outs of her parenting style, she said, "When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want."

"I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting," she said, adding she remains calm and composed. "I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around," she pinpointed.



Kim Kardashian said she is working on her parenting style and "being stricter and saying no" to them is on her parenting checklist. "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob," she said.

"There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did."

