'Vikings' Lagertha actress announces release date of new film

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Tuesday announced the release date of her upcoming film "Flag Day".

The actress also shared the release date of the Sean Penn starrer movie which also features his daughter Dylan.

Taking to Instagram, Katheryn, who played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings", posted the trailer and said the movie will release in select theaters on August 20.

Oscar-winning Penn plays John Vogel, a real-life wheeler-dealer who lurched from one failed business venture to another, causing heartbreak for daughter Jennifer, who reveres him.

