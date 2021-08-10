Model Ifrah khan arrested for blackmailing a businessman

Actress and model Ifrah khan has been taken into custody for allegedly blackmailing a businessman in Lahore.



Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing Lahore has confirmed the arrest of the model.

According to the FIA, a case has been lodged against Ifrah khan for defrauding the businessman of Rs 300,000 and demanding an extortion of Rs 10 million as well.

Ifrah has been arrested by the FIA cybercrime wing after the case was registered against her.