Christina Applegate shocks everyone with multiple sclerosis diagnosis

The actress earlier went through a double mastectomy in 2008 to beat breast cancer

Christina Applegate shocked her fans around the globe after she shared she is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The Dead To Me actress took to Twitter to share the diagnosis with her followers.



"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she began. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," Applegate, a breast cancer survivor, continued. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

In 2017, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that," she told Today at the time. "That's how I've taken control of everything."

"It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table," she noted. "Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."