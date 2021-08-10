Khloe Kardashian gets candid about struggles with migraines

Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian got candid about her struggles with migraines.

Taking to Twitter, the Good American star went on to vent about how she was having trouble with migraines after she forgot her medication at home.

"I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.



"I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it’s just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable."

She later said that she was feeling better but still went on about how people are insensitive to the topic.

"I was simply venting because I had to push back a meeting due to my migraine," she explained, continuing, "when I apologized and explained why I couldn’t make it earlier, everyone sort of rolled their eyes."