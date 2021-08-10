 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth receives royal welcome as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Queen Elizabeth receives royal welcome as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break
Queen Elizabeth receives royal welcome as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

Queen Elizabeth received a befitting welcome as she arrived at Balmoral Castle, Scotland for her summer break on Monday.

A traditional ceremonial welcome event was organized upon her arrival.

The Buckingham Palace shared photos of the Queen from her arrival on Monday on its official Instagram handle.

The 95-year-old monarch received royal welcome upon her arrival.

In a small ceremony outside the castle gates, her Majesty inspected a guard of honour formed of the 5 SCOTS, Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Also present was the royal regiment of Scotland’s Mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV!

The Balmoral Castle was originally built in the fifteenth century and was later bought by Queen Victoria in 1852.

It will be the first summer holiday the Queen will spend without her husband Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99.

