Ellen DeGeneres says tearful goodbye in final season of her talk show

Infamous comedian Ellen DeGeneres is getting emotional as she gears up to kick start the final season of her longstanding talk show.

The 63-year-old host is tearfully expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her all these years since The Ellen DeGeneres Show hit the small screens in 2003.

“You’ve changed my life,” says an emotional Ellen as she talks to the studio audience.

The show's 19th and final season will welcome celebrity guests like Julia Roberts, Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and many more.



It will return for its final season on September 13 and will conclude in March 2022.

The show’s cancellation comes after the comedian got embroiled in a massive scandal last year as her former employees alleged her of creating a hostile and toxic work environment. Some also alleged her of bullying.