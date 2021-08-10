Edoardo Mapelli pays a loving tribute to wife Princess Beatrice on her birthday

Princess Beatrice got a heartfelt tribute from her loving husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on her birthday this week.



The 33-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got a loving note from her husband who turned to his social media to express his love for his wife.

Edoardo shared a selfie of the two on the beach together and wrote a heartfelt caption to commemorate the royal on her special day.

"Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

Back in July, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary, a year after they tied the knot in a secret ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Castle.



He wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laugher and love.”

"You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second,” he added.

The two are currently expecting their first child together.