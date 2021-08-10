Harry Styles leads nominations as Ivor Novello Awards 2021 shortlist announced

The Ivor Novello Awards 2021 shortlist has been announced, with Harry Styles leading the nominations.



The winners of the awards, which honour songwriting and composition, will be announced at a ceremony in September. Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste and Arlo Parks are among Ivor Novello Awards 2021 nominees.

Former One Direction star Styles and writing partner Kid Harpoon lead the way with three nominations in two categories at the awards, which recognise creative musical achievement in songwriting and composition, and also celebrate a number of artists for their wider contribution to UK music.



harry Style's Watermelon Sugar, also a Grammy and Brit-winning song, and Adore You, both part-written by the pair, are on the Ivor Novello 2021 shortlist for the PRS for Music prize for most performed work.