The Firm blasted for making ‘deeply regrettable’ mistake with Meghan Markle

Web Desk

The Firm has come under fire for allegedly making a ‘regrettable mistake’ in regards to their treatment of Meghan Markle.

The claim has made in a Telegraph royal newsletter by expert and editor Camilla Tominey.

she began by drawing comparisons between the treatment both Camila and Meghan underwent and wrote, “I’ve just written a piece on the Duchess of Cornwall, out this weekend, in which a former aide commented on how much she enjoyed speaking to us hacks.”

“This is despite the tabloids spending most of the 1990s and early-2000s vilifying her as 'the most hated woman in Britain' and 'public enemy number one'.”

“'She loves a gossip, she loves a good story and she knows journalists are inherently interesting people,' insisted the source.”

“What Camilla was put through makes Prince Harry and Meghan’s treatment by the newspapers look like a walk in the park – and yet the Sussexes remain the most anti-press of all.”

“I have always thought it deeply regrettable that the palace never properly introduced Meghan to the royal press pack – as they did when then Kate Middleton became engaged to Prince William.”

“It is only really when the Royal family and journalists meet face to face that both sides come to realise that there is probably more that unites them than divides them.”