Kit Harington addresses struggling from ‘pretty traumatic’ addiction struggles

Web Desk

Award winning actor Kit Harington recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the struggles he faced when trying to survive through ‘pretty traumatic’ struggles with addiction.



The two-time Emmy nominee revealed the extent of his struggles and was quoted telling The Sunday Times, “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”

“You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change'.”

“One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression 'a leopard doesn't change its spots' is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that's the most beautiful thing. It really helped.”

“That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life."

