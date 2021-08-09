Princess Eugenie sends love to sister Beatrice on her 33rd birthday

Web Desk

Princess Eugenie extended love and sweet wishes to elder sister Princess Beatrice on her 33rd birthday on Sunday.



Princess Eugenie turned to Instagram and delighted the royal fans with childhood photos of Beatrice to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sharing a montage of stunning photos with the sister, Princess Eugenie said “Happy Birthday to my big sissy.. BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true...and you...and now a mummy to be :) #iloveyou” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the royal fans.



Earlier, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Facebook-owned app and shared a never-before-seen photo with his wife with a sweet note to wish her on 33rd birthday.

He wrote “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart” followed by a heart emoji.



