Kit Harington regrets being addicted to alcohol prior to sobriety

Kit Harington came forth revealing a dark part of his life. The Game of Thrones alum said he had suicidal thoughts mainly due to his addiction to alcohol.

In a candid chat with The Times, Kit said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”



“You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person,” Kit continued.

“And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’ One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots.”

“I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life,” he added.

Revealing further about depression, Kit was asked if he ever felt suicidal, “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course,” he said.

“I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things… maybe [speaking about this will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”