Ben Affleck spends time with son after returning from romantic Europe trip with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, who enjoyed a romantic getaway with his lovebird Jennifer Lopez in Europe, returned to his children to spend some moments with them.
The 48-year-old actor looked dashing in flannel shirt as he stepped out with son Samuel in Los Angeles to run errands. The superstar also wore a pair of dark blue denim jeans and bright white trainers to complete the look.
Affleck looked younger than his age with a dark bushy beard during outing alongside son who sported comfortable green tracksuit bottoms and a T-shirt.
Ben Affleck shares son Samuel with with his actress ex Jennifer Garner, 49. They also share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.