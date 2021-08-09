 
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Katie Price shares heart-wrenching details of her cosmetic surgery in new video

Katie Price, who recently underwent a series of cosmetic surgery procedures in Turkey,  shared a new video about her  enhancements.

 In the the video,  the former glamour model can be seen crying out in agony after waking up from excruciating cosmetic surgery. She documented her latest round of enhancements on her YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old is heard crying out in sheer agony and shakes uncontrollably as the nurse removes the drips from her arm.

‘I feel sick,’ she remarked at one point, while also explaining that her eyes were shut because it was ‘easier’ than keeping them open.

However, Katie Price was feeling positive about the surgery, stating: ‘It’s all good, I probably don’t look it.’ The reality star added that she was ‘one million percent happy I done it’.

