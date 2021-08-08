Prince William writes a personal note to Lauren Price who won gold at Tokyo Olympics

Prince William on Sunday said it was fantastic to hear Lauren Price's story in person ahead of Tokyo 2020 as the the boxer won a gold medal on Sunday.

The Duke of Cambridge was referring to his interview with the athlete he conducted last month before she traveled to Japan.

William tweeted a personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price on winning gold.

Prince William wrote, "Congratulations Lauren Price on winning Olympic Boxing gold First place medal. It was fantastic to hear your story in person ahead of #Tokyo2020

I know your nan Linda and the whole of Ystrad Mynach will be so proud of your incredible achievement, as are we!"

Prince William recently interviewed Team GB boxer Lauren Price at Kensington Palace to chat about her extraordinary life story and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



