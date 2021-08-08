Prince William, Kate Middleton lauded for being ‘the best thing’ for the Firm

Web Desk

Royal experts and commentators recently banded together to relay praise for both Prince William, Kate Middleton since they are “the best thing to have ever happened to the royal family.”



This claim came forward shortly after a change in Prince William and Kate’s PR were noted by experts

The increase in adoration and praise has been explained by the royal photographer for the Daily Mirror, Kent Gavin.

During his interview with Express he highlighted the fresh change in perspective the duo are bringing.

He was also quoted saying “Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way. They're great. It's the best thing the Royal Family could have.”

For those unversed, Mr. Gavin has spent many years documenting the life and work of royals like the late Princess Diana, Prince Charles and even Prince William.