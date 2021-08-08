Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit filed against mother

Vanessa Bryant denied the statement by her mother while talking to Us Weekly

Late NBA star Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement in her lawsuit which was filed against her mother, Sofia Laine who made startling claims against her daughter.



Us Weekly reported that the case is officially over, after it was filed in December 2020. The terms of settlement, however, have been kept private.

Laine claimed that she worked as an “unpaid personal assistant and nanny” for her grandchildren.”

Bryant's mother also alleged that her late son-in-law “promised to take care of her for the rest of her life.”

Court docs claim that “Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements and promises at any stage.”

The athlete's widow denied the statement while talking to Us Weekly, claiming her late husband did not promise her mother anything, while also refuting her claims that she worked as an unpaid nanny for many years.