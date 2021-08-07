Olympian Lee Yu Bin reveals her love for BTS: ‘I’m a big BTS fan’

Olympian Lee Yu Bin is a major BTS fan and back in 2018 she shared one of her biggest lifelong dreams.

For those unversed, the skater is one of South Korea’s lead athletes. She has won two gold medals for the country during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games during the 3,000-meter relay.

During the course of her past interview, the athlete addressed her love for the group, their music, and even work ethic.

According to Koreaboo she was quoted saying at the time, “I’m a BTS fan. I usually spend my free time watching their videos or looking at their pictures. I like all the members. I’m especially a fan of Jimin.”

She also added, “As a big fan, I’m really envious. I’d feel amazing with that kind of support and it would give me so much energy.”

“I know BTS members don’t have IG to communicate. And I don’t expect a lot. There’s this thing called Weverse, it’s sort of like a fancafe. During the Beijing Olympics, maybe fellow ARMYs could share my story… and if I could get even one comment there, that would mean so much!”

Before concluding the Olympian admitted, “I’d love to be on Run BTS!, their own variety show. Maybe I could teach him how to compete short track.”



