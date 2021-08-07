The Weeknd releases brand new Matrix-inspired single ‘Take My Breath’

Web Desk

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd releases a Matrix-inspired single titled Take My Breath.



The Giorgio Moroder-inspired track showcases an underground rave decked out completely with a strobe-lit aesthetic.

The music video (MV) for this single features the singer walking down an orange hallway in a full leather ensemble, industrial silver jewelry and a skinny tie.

In the latter half of the song, he finds himself in the strobe-lit rave, being suffocated by a woman on the dance floor with her braids, and gets dagged by her hair straight into an underpass.

Check it out below:

The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) spoke to GQ magazine ahead of the release of his single and admitted that this song is something “I’ve always wanted to make”.





