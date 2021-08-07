Jake Gyllenhaal reveals his non-frequent bathing rituals after Ashton Kutcher, Kritsten Bell

Web Desk

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal is raising eyebrows and making quite a few of his fans uncomfortable with his recent admission about his bathing routine.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old Brokeback Mountain star said he finds the idea of bathing completely unnecessary, and doing it less has proven to be better for his skin as well.



“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he went on to say.

He also said that is always baffled that loofahs come from nature” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”

Gyllenhaal’s statement comes not long after Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard also admitted to their non-frequent bathing rituals for their kids.