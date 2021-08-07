Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's latest music video melts hearts: Watch

Lady Gaga wowed music lovers with their rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' as they collaborated for the last time.



The two music icons shared the official video for their cover of the Cole Porter classic on Friday afternoon.

The music video, which is full of emotions, sees the pair upbeat and jovial. Gaga can be seen shedding some tears and Bennett produces some smiles while playfully singing to each other.

The jazz artist and 'Rain on Me' hitmaker lit up Radio City Music Hall with a pair of sold-out shows to wrap up their time together as partners in music this week.



Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga' amazing four-minute-long duet comes on the heels of their final performance of their joint-show One Last Time, to commemorate Bennet's 95th birthday and last string of public performances ever.